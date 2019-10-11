Whanganui has been one of the standout teams at the 2019 U13 Central Regional Basketball Championships in New Plymouth this week.

Playing in the boys B grade competition, the Ross Cronshaw-coached side went through pool play unbeaten claiming the scalps of Hutt Valley B 49-38, Hawke's Bay B 79-53 and Porirua A 72-38 to meet Taranaki Country in the quarterfinal on Friday.

Taranaki Country had finished at the bottom of Pool A after losing all three of their encounters.

In dark contrast Whanganui had won all three in Pool B amassing 200 points in the process and just 129 against.

Advertisement

It was the 99-30 whipping of Taranaki Country, however, that proved the sweetest for Whanganui shunting the young team into the semifinals to be played on Saturday against opposition decided by late games on Friday.

Cronshaw said this results had been the best ever by a Whanganui team at this tournament and a testament to the quality of performances produced by the boys.

Two of the 12-strong squad, Nehemiah Su'a and Diamond Robertson-Hiri, have been invited to the New Zealand U14 camp next year after impressing selectors with their performances throughout the tournament.

"To have two players selected to go to the camp next year is something special and to get this far in the competition is a great result, the best by any Whanganui team at this tournament. Last year I think we finished eighth," Cronshaw said.

Cronshaw said the trip to compete at the tournament would not have been possible without the generous support of sponsor, Wayne Luxton from the BNZ, Pak'nSave and the Whanganui Basketball Association.