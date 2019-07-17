New Zealand's most talented senior male and female high school basketballers have gathered in Auckland this week for the Steven Adams High School Invitational.

During the high performance camp the players are working with some of New Zealand's leading coaches and mentors, including Adams.

At the end of the week, the players involved will travel to Christchurch where they will have the chance to showcase their talent in games played in the lead-up to the Sal's NBL Final 4 on Saturday and Sunday at Horncastle Arena. These games will be broadcast live on Sky Sport.

Among the 48 students selected

Steven Adams High School Invitational Participants: