Thieves on the loose

A woman was mugged in broad daylight outside Onehunga’s factory outlet mall. By telling her story to Candice Reed she hopes to make others more vigilant. As the woman walked from Dress-Smart’s main carpark, she noticed two young men hanging around. They were scruffy and fooling about, but the woman took little notice and stepped out to cross Galway St towards her car. ``One guy came up really close behind me and spoke into my ear. I could feel his breath on my neck. The other one came from the other side and tried to snatch my bag,’’ the woman says. She put up a struggle and attempted to make it to her car. Fortunately, a witness leaving the carpark acted quickly, driving between the woman and her attackers and told the woman to jump in. As she did, one of the attackers opened the passenger door and tried to punch the driver as the pair drove off. ``The driver asked me what I wanted to do. I thought if I called the police they wouldn’t get there quick enough, so I said, `Take me back to Dress-Smart security’,’’ says the woman. As they drove by a nearby lane, the woman saw her attackers changing clothes and laughing. She phoned Dress-Smart security on her mobile and gave a description of the two offenders. One offender was later apprehended. ``They were laughing at me and it was just the three of us there. They could have done whatever they wanted,’’ she says. ``At the time, I just wanted to get out of the situation. It wasn’t until I got home that I realised what could have happened.’’ The woman has since learned that another employee was confronted in her car the same day and is now telling other staff members to be vigilant and careful. ``There are lots of girls working at Dress-Smart and it could easily happen to them.’’ Dress-Smart centre manager Gaylene Powell praised the woman and the security staff for their quick thinking and ability to stay calm. She says security for shoppers and employees is paramount to centre management. ``Our security team have a very important role and are trained to deal with everyday events. Security officers have a strong presence within the centre and are happy to respond to any situation that may arise from either the customers or tenants.’’