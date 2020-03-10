The Ripple Effect: The day after - horror of March 15 dawns on a country forever changed

This Sunday marks one year since the Christchurch mosque shootings – the worst terror attack on New Zealand soil.

In a five-chapter series, Herald senior journalist KURT BAYER investigates the tragedy and its aftermath.

He follows the lives of some of the victims as they struggle with loss, grief and injury, highlighting the ripple effect of "our darkest of days".

Today, in Chapter Three, Bayer takes us back to March 16 - the day after the shootings. Survivors, families and the nation are grieving, the Prime Minister is meeting the Muslim community and the accused gunman makes his first appearance in court.

CONTENT WARNING: Some readers might find this story distressing.