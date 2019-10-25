The fire began at lunchtime on a Tuesday and by home-time Auckland was at a standstill. Clogged by the cordons closing arterial streets, traffic ground to a halt. Businesses shut. The public was warned to stay away. Smoke poured from the fire consuming the roof of the SkyCity Convention Centre, a project already beset with controversy and delays, and now facing its biggest struggle yet - a rebuild. Kirsty Johnston reports on the fire that would not go out.
Love The Music? Then you'll love Coast. Find your frequency