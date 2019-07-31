By day she's a punk rock park ranger in Alaska. By night too. But Ayisha Jaffer is also one of New Zealand's most exciting musical acts, fronting the collaborative effort that is Skux. She tells us a little bit about her new music, and how to survive a bear encounter.

1. Describe your sound in one sentence.

Punk rock park ranger instills a punk rock party with a call to action.

2. Where did you find that band name? Use Skux in a sentence.

This band name found me. One day, me and my mates made an impromptu band in

