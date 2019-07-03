Students from all over Auckland showcased their Eye on Nature Wearable Arts Fashion Show creations to a sold-out audience of 600 at the Vodafone Events Centre in Manukau.

A combination of passion for the environment, fashion and all things crafty attracted schools from all over South Auckland to enter the 2019 Eye on Nature Wearable Arts Fashion Show.

A sold out show at the Vodafone Events Centre in Manukau on Thursday 27 June 2019 led to the discovery of Auckland's most promising, young 'environmentally-conscious' fashion designers and master up-cyclers of 2019.

Tamariki walked the catwalk to an audience of 600, as they showed off their work of art with their eco-friendly wearable art pieces. Each art piece represents an environmental message or concern which young Aucklanders have channelled through creative art to relate to the event theme; Friend or Foe, Restoring Habitats, Reducing Threats - Hoa hēhoariri kia haumaru papakāinga.

The winners for the 2019 event are:

Primary - Intermediate:

1st place: Gadira Petraula - NZ Native Flightless female moth, Confier Grove Primary

2nd place: Kea Queen, Sommerville Intermediate

3rd place: A Hero Spider and Beastly Bugs, Green Meadows Intermediate

Secondary School:

1st place: Protect New Zealand, Rangitoto College

2nd place: The B.F.F - Best Forest Friend, South Auckland Home School

3rd place: Peka Peka, Botany Down Secondary College

Merit:

Merit: Bright Eyes, Point View Primary School

Merit: Rainbow Skink, Wakaaranga Primary School

Merit: Emotion of the Ocean, Sommerville Intermediate

Merit: Phallus Indusiatus, Botany Downs Secondary College