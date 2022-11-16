Farmer’s Santa Parade is coming to town

Onlookers and participants brave the weather waiting for the start of the annual Farmers Santa Parade in Auckland 2020. Photo / Sylvie Whinray

2022 marks 89 years of the Christmas spectacle of the year; the Farmers Santa Parade.

Come and join the fun on Sunday 27 November at 1pm for a festive season event like no other. Spectators can look forward to the usual dazzling display of floats, marching bands, entertainers and characters from TV and film … plus an appearance by Santa Claus!

The parade route starts at the corner of Cook Street and Mayoral Drive, turns left into Queen Street, travels down Queen Street and turns right finishing up in Customs Street East.

Check out Parade Day Info and Tips on the Farmers Santa Parade website.

Santa’s Party: 2.30pm-5pm | Aotea Square | FREE

Immediately following the Parade, Santa’s Party will see Aotea Square burst into festive life with FREE entertainment for the whole whānau.

The fun continues off stage with rides, food vendors, sponsor activations, and even one last chance to see Santa before he heads back to the North Pole to pack the slay for Christmas Eve.

