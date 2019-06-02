Nestled in at the Battery Road junction of Hyderabad Road is the new premises of Apple on Lighthouse, whose continuous growth has meant having to move twice in just over two years.

Owner Harry Machiela says he and the team were sad to leave Ocean Boulevard Mall in Napier.

"But on some days there are eight or nine of us here now, so our move from 60 to over 180 square meters was well overdue. And the fact our customers can find a park easily now is SUCH an improvement!"



Harry and the team specialise in sales of refurbished Apple Laptops and iMacs and much of the business involves repairs on most things Apple. Their aim is to be NZs largest, and most trusted, seller of second-hand Apple products and they are well on their way there.

"Apple products are expensive to buy new, so a refurbished one is often a really good option to go for," Harry says.

"They hold their prices extremely well, are exceptionally well built, and Apple keeps supporting them with software for a really long time, so there's little difference in having a new one and one that is a few years old."



Targeting anything between Mums and Dads looking to keep up with their youngsters Facebook accounts, right up to demanding professional users needing high end graphics machines, Apple on Lighthouse always has stocks of Macbook Airs, Retina Macbook Pro models, iMacs and plenty more.

All machines are thoroughly cleaned and rigorously checked. Components such as batteries and drives replaced if needed. Quite often they have stocks of refurbished iPhones, but they sell really fast so it's best to pop in to see what's available.



Having an enthusiastic and dedicated team that is totally focused on customer service has been the main reason for the success of Apple on Lighthouse. A huge number of their sales are through Trade Me. They have created tremendous trust with their clients throughout the country and that's not always easy.

With more than 6000 positive feedbacks with not a single negative one over almost 20 years on the Trade Me platform is a record Harry and the team are extremely proud of, and is something no one else in New Zealand has managed to achieve!



Why Apple on Lighthouse? "The name is a nod to our roots really, when we were all working from the basement at Harry's house on Lighthouse Road. A few people have asked us why we've kept it - but it just seems right to us," Manager Andy Taylor says.



While business is brisk the team stick to their principles of value for money and excellent service. Take a look at their Facebook page for the latest sales or pop in to see the friendly team at 178 Hyderabad Road, Napier.