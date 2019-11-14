On the go and no time to finish that story right now? Your News is the place for you to save content to read later from any device. Register with us and content you save will appear here so you can access them to read later.
A Countdown spokeswoman said the company was sorry for any distress caused to Bunyan-Watkins.
Disability Assist and Guide Dogs were welcome in Countdown stores, but in this case there had been some confusion over the dog.
"The team approached Toni because her dog was a little smaller than we're used to seeing and the jacket indicating it was a Disability Assist Dog was also smaller," a spokeswoman said.
"She's welcome to bring her dog with her while she is shopping at any of our stores. We are genuinely sorry for any confusion. We're happy to investigate this further with Toni and our team directly as we want to make sure that she is able to shop with us, with her dog."
Belinda Simpson, founder of Perfect Partners Assistance Dogs Trust, said the highly trained canine companions were a life-line for people with serious medical conditions.
"They are not pets with privileges. They have such a bond with the person and they are an integral part of their life."
Simpson said assistance dogs were not always Labradors or golden retrievers and included huntaway crosses, German Shepherds, bulldogs and miniature poodles.
"It's about people having an understanding and an awareness. We don't expect people to know all about these dogs but we expect them to be sensitive and understanding."