A shopper stricken by severe anxiety attacks was asked to leave a Northland supermarket after entering the store with her specialist disability dog.

Toni Bunyan-Watkins took her medical assistance dog Milan when visiting Tikipunga's Countdown store this week but was told she had to leave.

At the time, Milan was wearing his working vest adorned with patches stating he is a "Working Dog" and a "Medical Assistance Dog".

Countdown has since apologised, saying disability assistance dogs and guide dogs are welcome in its stores.

Bunyan-Watkins said she had entered the supermarket to do some shopping while visiting family in Whangārei.

