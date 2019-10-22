No God-given right to haka

There are numerous religions in the world and some New Zealanders believe there is another one which worships the Rugby God who appears to be endorsed by sports reporters and inebriated fans.

Oh dear, the All Blacks' pre-match haka has been violated by Irish fans singing during the foot-stomping, breast-beating and tongue-protruding performance prior to the start of the quarter final match last Saturday. Why?

For some reason the New Zealand players, supporters and friendly media expect an opposing team to stand in awe whilst this "war dance" is carried out. Again, why? The rules

