

Pilots say a proposal to remove air traffic-control staff at Hawke's Bay Airport, among others, is a risk to passenger safety that's "beyond belief".

In May's announcement of the proposed scrapping of staff from seven airports including Hawke's Bay, Airways NZ chief executive Graeme Sumner said passenger safety and airline operations would not be affected by the decision to withdraw the services.

Yet the Air Line Pilots' Association president, Andrew Ridling, claimed the move would "unnecessarily take New Zealand's risk levels to that of developing nations for no advantage".

He said as aviation and tourism recover from the Covid-19 pandemic, it is "beyond belief" that Airways is withdrawing the "safety-critical services".

"A simple analogy would be the removal of traffic lights at a busy intersection to save power costs.

"The traffic would still flow, but the risk would increase, efficiency would reduce, and accidents would happen. Similar can be said about removing air traffic control, but with far greater consequences when something goes wrong."

Hawke's Bay Airport chief executive Stuart Ainslie said the final decision to withdraw the current services has not yet been made and any changes would require acceptance by the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA).

The airport is in the early stages of developing an aeronautical study which will examine the impact of the proposed changes and identify any associated safety concerns, he said.

"If the aeronautical study and safety determination from CAA conclude that an air traffic control service is required, then the Minister of Transport is on record as stating that Airways will provide that service, subject to discussions on how that service is paid for."

Ridling said pilots were trained to land and depart from uncontrolled airspace such as Kerikeri and Taupō, but regional airports have more traffic.

Ainslie said while the airport has seen strong growth in scheduled passenger services recently, Airways indicates a steady decline in the aerodrome's total aircraft movements.

"Over the last 25 years the total number of movements into and out of Hawke's Bay Airport has actually declined by over 40 per cent, due largely to dwindling numbers of private aircraft using the aerodrome."

Sumner said when the decision was announced that the drop in flight numbers due to Covid-19 "had hastened the need to make changes to how air navigation services were delivered to ensure their long-term viability.

"Airways must address the immediate challenges of the pandemic-induced crisis, and to help put the industry on a more sustainable footing.

"Maintaining our previous services would have imposed an unjustifiable and unsustainable cost on airline operators without any corresponding benefits in passenger safety or regional connectivity."

Ainslie said commercial realities must also be considered as well as airport safety.

"The cost of providing air traffic control services is ultimately borne by the user which, for a commercial airline, is the passenger.

"The airport is keen to ensure that the solution is not only safe but also scalable and sustainable as it looks to best position the region for optimal air connectivity and longer-term prosperity."

Ridling said pilots and air traffic controllers were already in short supply before Covid-19 and now "millions of dollars in education and experience will head offshore once borders reopen".

"Any cost benefits would be minimal when considering the unimaginable human cost when an accident happens after essential services are removed."

In an FAQ sheet about the decision Airways' said it will be saving $4.5 million a year due to the removal of controllers from the seven airports.

Ainslie said there are various services which could instead be provided to the airport, such as "technological and other developments enabling safe, fit-for purpose and commercially viable alternatives to the way Airways has traditionally provided air traffic control services from airport towers".

"Airways has said it will look to digital solutions in the future. Digital technology is in use in a number of places worldwide," Ainslie said.