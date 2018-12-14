Air New Zealand has opened its new regional lounge at Tauranga Airport today.



The lounge will cater for about 90 customers, which is nearly double the seating offered previously, Air New Zealand said in a statement.

The larger lounge is on the upper floor of the airport terminal overlooking the runway. It has a number of different zones to meet the needs of customers, including a café, buffet and light refreshments, a self-service drinks station, as well as business, lounge and quiet areas, the statement said.

Air New Zealand general manager customer experience Anita Hawthorne said it was fantastic to have a new space for travellers out of Tauranga.

"Tauranga is a popular port on the airline's domestic network. Just last month we announced 10 additional one-way services a week on both our Tauranga-Auckland and Tauranga-Wellington routes, so we look forward to welcoming customers to our new lounge before they fly."

The new lounge is part of a $60 million investment in lounges throughout New Zealand over the next two years. This includes the construction of a new, much larger regional lounge at Auckland Airport and a refurbishment of the airline's domestic lounges at Auckland and Wellington airports. Plans are also under way for new regional lounges in Christchurch, Nelson and New Plymouth.