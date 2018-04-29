A mystery is brewing at the White House about what happened to the oak tree President Donald Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron planted there last week.

The sapling was a gift from Macron on the occasion of his state visit.

This photo from Saturday shows an empty area where a tree was briefly in residence. Photo / AP

News photographers snapped away last week when Trump and Macron shovelled dirt onto the tree during a ceremonial planting on the South Lawn. By the end of the week, the tree was gone from the lawn. A pale patch of grass was left in its place.

The White House hasn't offered an explanation.

The oak sprouted at a World War I battle site that became part of US Marine Corps legend.

About 2000 US troops died in the June 1918 Battle of Belleau Wood, fighting a German offensive.

