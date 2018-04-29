BEIRUT (AP) — Lebanese expatriates are voting in the first parliamentary elections held by the tiny Arab country in nine years.

Sunday's vote in 33 countries in Africa, Europe, the Americas and Australia comes two days after thousands of Lebanese voted in six Arab countries.

The vote marks the first time that Lebanese are allowed to vote abroad. Millions of Lebanese live abroad, but Lebanon's state-run news agency says the number of registered voters is 82,970.

The voting inside Lebanon will be held next Sunday.

Australia has the largest number of registered voters, with about 12,000, followed by Canada with 11,438 and the United States with about 10,000.