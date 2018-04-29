A plastic black bag painted with the word, ''Justice'' during a protest against sexual abuse in Pamplona, northern Spain.

Spain: Tens of thousands of people have marched in northern Spain for a third consecutive day to protest against the acquittal of five men on gang rape charges. Local police in Pamplona estimated the size of the crowd was 35,000. An 18-year-old woman was attacked during the city's famed San Fermin bull-running festival in 2016. The five men, whose members named their WhatsApp group "The Pack," were convicted on Friday on a lesser charge of sexual abuse and sentenced to nine years each in prison. Lawyers say the victim is appealing. The court's decision has also prompted thousands of women to share their experiences of abuse on Twitter under the hashtag #cuentalo, Spanish for #tell it. The Spanish Government has announced plans to convene discussions on possible legal reforms.

Taiwan: At least seven people, including five firefighters and two migrant workers, have died in a fire at a factory in northern Taiwan. The accident also left seven firefighters seriously injured, the Government's office of disaster management said. The fire broke out at Chin Poon Industrial Co in Taoyuan City. The company mainly manufactures rigid printed circuit boards.

Saudi Arabia: US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has arrived in Saudi Arabia on a hastily arranged visit to the Middle East as the US aims to muster support for new sanctions against Iran. The visit to Riyadh, Jerusalem and Amman just two days after Pompeo was sworn in comes as US President Donald Trump is set to decide whether to pull out of the 2015 nuclear deal with Iran that is still supported by European powers. "We are urging nations around the world to sanction any individuals and entities associated with Iran's missile programme, and it has also been a big part of discussions with Europeans," Brian Hook, a senior policy adviser travelling with Pompeo, told reporters. The 2015 deal that limits Iran's nuclear programme in return for sanctions relief does not cover its missile programme.

Australia: Labor says it's extraordinary a proposal to allow Australia's digital spy agency to spy on citizens at home appears to have been leaked. News Corp Australia reported the new powers, outlined in letters between the heads off Home Affairs and Defence departments, would allow the Australian Signals Directorate's cyber sleuths to monitor Australian citizens and businesses on home soil. "There is obviously someone in the government who is very concerned about this proposal or this top-secret for Australian-eyes only document would not have been leaked," Deputy Labor leader Tanya Plibersek told the Nine Network. Foreign Minister Julie Bishop told the Seven Network there had been no request to increase the ASD's powers. The ASD at present can only gather intelligence on foreigners. Only domestic spy agency ASIO and the Australian Federal Police are allowed to access information at home and then only after obtaining a warrant signed off by the Attorney-General.

Larry Harvey, the Man Behind Burning Man, Is Dead at 70 https://t.co/qprHPecVLx — The New York Times (@nytimes) April 29, 2018

United States: Larry Harvey, whose whimsical decision to erect a giant wooden figure and then burn it to the ground led to the popular, long-running counterculture celebration known as "Burning Man," has died. He was 70. Harvey died at a hospital in San Francisco, surrounded by family, Burning Man Project CEO Marian Goodell said. The cause was not immediately known but he suffered a stroke earlier this month. Burning Man takes place annually the week before Labour Day in Northern Nevada's Black Rock Desert. The week-long summer festival attracts some 70,000 people.

Australia: Melbourne's suburban roads will have 550km of extra road built as part of a A$2.2 billion state government plan to bust congestion. The overhaul of 13 arterial roads within five years will not require any land acquisitions and will not be tolled. The northern and southeastern suburbs are being targeted by the package.

United States: Authorities in Florida say a man shot his wife twice when she went to the bathroom, saying he mistook her for a burglar. Winter Garden police said the couple thought they heard an intruder in the home, but after checking their suburban Orlando home, they both went to bed. Local media report the wife, Allison Simmons, got up to go to the bathroom about 45 minutes later and used her phone's light to find her way. When she got out, she woke her husband, Nathan Simmons, who shot at her two times fearing it was the intruder they were seeking. Allison was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment with non-life-threatening injuries. Both husband and wife gave similar accounts of the incident, but an investigation is ongoing.

