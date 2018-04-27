PHOENIX (AP) — The Associated Press has named Stephanie Mullen as its new deputy director of storytelling and photography for its U.S. West region, a position that will oversee the presentation of AP's breaking news and enterprise journalism across media formats in 13 states.

The appointment was announced Friday by Anna Johnson, the AP's news director for the West region.

A journalist with more than two decades of experience leading photographers, Mullen joins a leadership team in the West region that guides the work of visual and text journalists alike. In her new role, the region's photographers will also report to Mullen.

"Stephanie is a creative and thoughtful journalist whose visual expertise shines through on spot news and enterprise stories every day," Johnson said. "I am thrilled she is going to be leading the region in this new role and look forward to the dynamic and innovative stories she will help produce."

Advertisement

The AP is merging the management of its text, photo, video and digital content at its regional publishing centers around the world. Each region will have a single management team in which text and visual formats are represented, and will include multimedia journalists and a publishing operation that emphasizes video, photos and social media.

Mullen has been a photo editor with the AP since 1995, working in Los Angeles, New York and San Francisco. She has been a regional photo editor since 2009, most recently serving as the interim West photo editor. In that role, she helped lead the AP's coverage of numerous breaking stories, including last year's deadly California wildfires and shooting in Las Vegas.

She was also the lead photo editor for AP's 2017 multi-format project about the growing homeless crisis on the West Coast.

Mullen also has been a photo editor at top sporting and entertainment events including 12 Olympics, and multiple Super Bowls, World Series, Academy Awards, Emmy's and Grammy Awards. She studied photography at University of Southern California and started her career working for the agency Allsport Photography in Los Angeles and London.

The AP's West region oversees news in these states: California, Colorado, Arizona, Washington, Oregon, Idaho, Montana, Wyoming, New Mexico, Utah, Nevada, Hawaii and Alaska.

___

Follow the AP's West region on Twitter at: http://twitter.com/APWestRegion

___

Online:



http://www.ap.org