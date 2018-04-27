WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. Secret Service says it has no evidence to support an allegation that its personnel intervened to prevent White House doctor Ronny Jackson from disturbing former President Barack Obama during a foreign trip in 2015.

The Secret Service says it has conducted a "thorough review" of internal documents related to Obama's foreign trips in 2015 and interviewed people who were present.

They say they've found "no information that would indicate the allegation is accurate" and no record of any incident involving Jackson.

CNN reported allegations that Jackson drunkenly banged on the hotel room door of a female employee and that Secret Service personnel intervened out of concern he would wake Obama.

Advertisement

Jackson withdrew Thursday from being considered to lead the Department of Veterans Affairs amid a slew of allegations.