LONDON (AP) — British police say they have not ruled out terrorism as a motive in a hit-and-run collision that injured two men outside a mosque in Birmingham.

The West Midlands Police force says one man suffered a head injury and the other was "walking wounded" after the two were struck by a car on Friday afternoon. Both victims are in their 20s.

Police in the central England city are trying to trace the driver of a silver car that fled the scene.

Detective Inspector Greg Evans said: "We have not ruled in or out the potential that this could be terror-related, but we're keeping an open mind until we have investigated further."

Police are appealing for witnesses.