ASPEN, Colo. (AP) — Colorado authorities say the $3 million painting by artist Christopher Wool slashed at an Aspen art gallery last year was vandalized by a British man whose father owned it.

The Aspen Times reported Thursday that a judge signed an arrest warrant Wednesday for 40-year-old Nicholas Morley on a charge of felony criminal mischief.

Charging documents say Morley flew from London to Denver under an assumed name a day before the painting titled "Untitled 2004" was slashed twice at the Opera Gallery last May.

Morley allegedly flew back to London two days later.

Aspen attorney Ryan Kalamaya confirmed Thursday that he is representing Morley and declined to comment.

Prosecutors say Morley's location is currently unknown.

The judge ordered that Morley held in lieu of $50,000 bond.

