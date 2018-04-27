Major companies tentatively scheduled to post quarterly earnings next week:

MONDAY

McDonald's Corp. reports quarterly financial results before the market open.

TUESDAY

Aetna Inc. reports quarterly financial results before the market open.

Merck & Co. reports quarterly financial results before the market open.

Pfizer Inc. reports quarterly financial results before the market open.

Apple Inc. reports quarterly financial results after the market close.

WEDNESDAY

CVS Health Corp. reports quarterly financial results before the market open.

Yum Brands Inc. reports quarterly financial results before the market open.

Spotify Technology SA reports quarterly financial results after the market close.

Tesla Inc. reports quarterly financial results after the market close.

FRIDAY

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. reports quarterly financial results after the market close.