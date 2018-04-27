YEREVAN, Armenia (AP) — Armenia's acting prime minister on Friday called off talks with the opposition leader amid mass protests and an upcoming crucial vote in parliament.

Karen Karapetian and protest leader Nikol Pashinian were expected to meet at noon to discuss the political crisis that has gripped the landlocked former Soviet nation, but Karapetian's office announced Friday morning that it called off the talks because Pashinian was "dictating the agenda."

Pashinian's protest movement holds just a fraction of seats at the parliament while Karapetian's party has a majority.

Karapetian became acting prime minister after his ally, longtime ruler Serzh Sargsyan, stepped down on Monday following nearly two weeks of anti-government protests. The parliament is set to vote next week on the new prime minister.

The opposition wants a transfer of power that would ensure that Sargsyan's allies would not be present in the new government, enabling him to pull the strings behind the scenes.

A protest rally earlier this week nominated Pashinian for prime minister, and he told another gathering on Thursday that either he will be elected prime minister "or there won't be a prime minister in Armenia."

Pashinian reacted to the breakdown of the talks with Karapetian on Friday by telling reporters that his movement has "the key mandate — that of the Armenian people — the parliament has to accept people's will."

Pashinian called on his supporters to rally outside the parliament on Tuesday to show their support.

Nataliya Vasilyeva in Moscow contributed to this report.