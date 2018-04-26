NEW YORK (AP) — A New York City man who admitted to plotting to help the Islamic State group has been sentenced to 17 years in prison.

Fareed Mumuni was sentenced Thursday after pleading guilty to charges that he planned to aid the extremist organization and tried to kill a federal agent searching his Staten Island home.

Prosecutors say the 23-year-old Mumuni attacked the agent with a knife, but the agent's body armor protected him.

He and his co-defendant, Munther Omar Saleh, were suspected of plotting an attack using a pressure cooker. Saleh pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 18 years in prison.

The two were part of a group of six that planned to travel overseas and fight for ISIS. Three New Jersey residents have admitted to their roles in the 2015 case.