Bill Cosby, who was accused of drugging and sexually molesting a woman at his suburban Philadelphia mansion in 2004, was found guilty on Thursday of three counts of aggravated indecent assault. He was allowed to remain free on $1 million bond but was told he can't travel outside the county where his home is. His lawyer said he will appeal.

A look at what happens next:

SENTENCING DATE

The sentencing will take place in 60 to 90 days, but no date was set.

ASSESSMENT AS A SEX OFFENDER

Anyone convicted of a sexually violent offense in Pennsylvania must undergo an assessment to determine if he or she is a "sexually violent predator." A state board has 90 days to make a recommendation to the judge, who has the final say.

A sexually violent predator is anyone convicted of a sexually violent offense who has a "mental abnormality or personality disorder" that makes him or her likely to engage in predatory sexually violent offenses. Sexually violent predators must receive at least monthly sex offender counseling for life and are put on a state police offender registry.

HOW LONG A SENTENCE COULD HE GET?

Cosby could get up to 10 years in prison on each of the three counts. He is likely to get less than that under state sentencing guidelines, but given his age, 80, even a modest term could mean he will die behind bars. Defendants are sometimes allowed to remain free on bail while they appeal.

WHERE WOULD HE BE IMPRISONED?

The state Department of Corrections says Cosby's age and any health issues he has would not have any bearing on what prison he is sent to because any prison would be able to take care of him. Spokeswoman Susan McNaugton says the state would evaluate Cosby like any other inmate to determine where he serves his sentence.