WASHINGTON (AP) — What's President Donald Trump's favorite animal? Does he like candy?

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders answers these questions and more at a mock press briefing on Take Your Kids to Work Day.

Sanders made told the roomful of journalists' children that Trump will travel to the United Kingdom on July 13 to meet with British Prime Minister Theresa May.

She says Trump's favorite animal is probably an elephant, the symbol of the Republican party. And she said his favorite candy is pink and red Starbursts.

Sanders also got questions about Ronny Jackson's decision to withdraw from consideration as Veterans Affairs secretary, and why Trump fired ex-FBI Director James Comey.

But she stayed on message, saying Comey "did some things that weren't really very nice."