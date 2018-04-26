UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N.'s top Mideast envoy says the Gaza Strip is "a powder keg" and declared that the world "must do everything possible to prevent another war" between Israel and the Palestinians and elsewhere in the Mideast.

Nickolay Mladenov also warned that prospects for Israeli-Palestinian peace are slipping further away, "emboldening extremists and deepening polarization and mistrust on all sides."

He says that with tensions mounting across the region, "the Israeli-Palestinian conflict remains a perpetual source of oxygen for militants and radicals across the Middle East."

Mladenov spoke to the U.N. Security Council on Thursday.

Advertisement

He says there is no military solution to any Mideast conflict and added that de-escalation is critical "in this highly charged and dangerous environment."

He urged everyone in the region "to step back from the brink."