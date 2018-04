PARIS (AP) — The Latest on the Paris conference on combating terror financing (all times local):

4:50 p.m.

More than 70 countries have committed to reinforcing their domestic and collective efforts to combat financing for the Islamic State group and al-Qaida.

Participants at an international conference in Paris agree in a final declaration it is necessary to "fully criminalize" terror financing through effective and proportionate sanctions "even in the absence of links with a specific terrorist act."

The event was convened by French President Emmanuel Macron to coordinate efforts to reduce the terror threat in the long term.

Participants called for better information-sharing between intelligence services, law enforcement, financial businesses and the tech industry.

They also agreed to improve the traceability of funds going to non-governmental organizations and charity associations.

Participants say a similar conference will be held next year in Australia.

___

9:30 a.m.

Ministers from more than 70 countries are discussing ways to combat financing for the Islamic State group and Al-Qaida at an international conference in Paris.

The initiative was launched by French President Emmanuel Macron to coordinate efforts to reduce the terror threat in the long term. A string of attacks have killed 245 people in France since January 2015 and dozens of others have been thwarted.

The French organizers noted that IS military defeats on the ground don't prevent the group from pursuing its terrorist activities, along with Al-Qaida —especially in unstable regions of Afghanistan, Malaysia, the Philippines, Yemen, Egypt and sub-Saharan Africa.

Thursday's meeting gathers ministers of justice, finance, foreign affairs and the interior from Western countries, the Arab world and other nations as well as representatives of 18 international organizations.