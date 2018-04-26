BERLIN (AP) — German authorities say a third person has died from injuries sustained when a man plowed his van into a crowd in the northwestern city of Muenster.

Police told news agency dpa Thursday a 74-year-old man from the nearby city of Hamm died in hospital some three weeks after the attack in which dozens were injured.

Authorities say Jens Ruether, 48, intentionally crashed his van onto the terrace of Muenster's Kiepenkerl pub and then shot himself on April 7.

Since the attack, it's emerged that Reuther had sought psychological help in the previous weeks, but authorities have said they had no indications he posed a threat.

A top member of the anti-migration Alternative for Germany party blamed the attack on Islamic extremists but later apologized for being wrong.