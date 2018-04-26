BEIJING (AP) — A faculty member at a prestigious university in Shanghai says one of the vice-deans at the institution's media school has had his title revoked due to "inappropriate" behavior toward female students.

Wei Wuhui, an assistant professor at Shanghai Jiaotong University's School of Media and Design, told The Associated Press on Thursday that faculty was informed at a regular staff meeting that Xie Yungeng is no longer vice dean because of "inappropriate remarks and inappropriate actions toward female students."

Wei also posted an account of the faculty meeting on his public WeChat account late Wednesday.

Xie and the school's propaganda office did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Caixin, a prominent Beijing-based publication, also reported Wei's demotion.