A Spanish woman found unexpected online fame after being interviewed for an article about how farmers deal with storms.

The woman, Dolores Leis Antelo, was interviewed by Newsweek. The journalist, Paula Vásquez, uploaded the photo of the Spanish farmer to Instagram without even noticing the resemblance.

Everyone else seemed to notice it pretty quickly.

This is Dolores, not even remotely related to Trump (at least as far as she knows):

Her photo ended up going viral in Spain.

The woman told La Vos de Galacia: "My photo seems to have travelled far. I say it is because of the colour of my hair."

She said her daughters told her this picture would make her famous but she didn't understand why.

"Imagine if we were in Donald Trump's family," her daughter reportedly said.