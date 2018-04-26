GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip (AP) — Hamas says it's leaving guns at home and embracing what it considers non-violent tactics during weekly mass marches on the Gaza border with Israel.

Senior Hamas officials say it's the last card they have left to play in trying to break Gaza's long-standing border blockade by Israel and Egypt.

They also claim the movement has matured, realizing that taking on Israel militarily was a mistake. Its critics suspect the shift is opportunistic, and that Hamas can quickly revert to its old ways

The border protests were the idea of grassroots activists several months ago, and the project, envisioned as non-violent, was quickly embraced by Hamas. The militant group has led the organization and been careful to contain the protests by keeping its armed men far away and out of sight.