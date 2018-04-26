FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Investors are waiting to hear what the European Central Bank's president, Mario Draghi, makes of recent conflicting data about where Europe's economy is headed.

Draghi holds a news conference Thursday after a meeting of the bank's 25-member rate-setting committee. No changes are expected in interest rates or monetary stimulus settings.

Attention will focus instead on Draghi's assessment of recently weaker indicators such as industrial production and more resilient ones such as surveys of business managers. Analysts say Draghi will likely be reluctant to give hints about when the bank will end its main bond-buying program, which is slated to run at least through September.

The betting is that the bank will put off such clues until the June 14 or July 26 meetings.