ISTANBUL (AP) — A Turkish court on Wednesday convicted journalists and other senior staff members from the opposition Cumhuriyet newspaper on terror charges, in a case that has exacerbated concerns over press freedom.

Turkey's official Anadolu news agency said that 14 employees were found guilty of "aiding a terror group without being a member." They were handed sentences ranging from 2 ½ to 7 ½ years. It wasn't immediately clear if they would spend further time in jail.

The newspaper said those convicted include editor-in-chief Murat Sabuncu, leading journalists and columnists, and that it was an attempt "to silence Cumhuriyet."

The court convicted Akin Atalay, the board chairman, but ruled to release him. The others were released earlier in the trial after having spent months in prison. They are banned from leaving the country.

Cumhuriyet staff were accused of "sponsoring terror organizations," including Kurdish militants, a far-left group and the network of U.S.-based Muslim cleric Fethullah Gulen, whom President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's government blames for a failed coup in July 2016. Gulen denies involvement.

Authorities arrested tens of thousands on terror charges and dismissed more than 110,000 from government jobs in a massive crackdown that followed the coup. More than 38,000 remain behind bars on alleged links to Gulen.

Prominent investigative journalist Ahmet Sik tweeted after his guilty verdict, alluding to Erdogan: "No dictator in history ever won the war to silence the righteous. We will win."

Kadri Gursel, an influential columnist, said "the case against journalism would go down in history" in his final defense to court earlier Wednesday.

The journalists were put on trial on the outskirts of Istanbul within the compound of a maximum-security prison.

Turkey ranked 157 out of 180 countries in Reporters Without Borders' 2018 index on press freedom.