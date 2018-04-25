MEXICO CITY (AP) — Prosecutors in the northern Mexico border state of Tamaulipas say a school shooting has left five students wounded with one in serious condition at a hospital.

Tamaulipas state prosecutors said Wednesday three suspected assailants and two accomplices have been detained in the attack in Ciudad Victoria, the state capital.

Three of the wounded high school students have been treated and released; the other two remain hospitalized.

The attackers pulled up to the high school in a vehicle Tuesday and opened fire at the school building. There was no immediate information on a possible motive in the attack.

Advertisement

School shootings remain rare in Mexico. In 2017, a 15-year-old boy killed a teacher and shot two students in the northern city of Monterrey.