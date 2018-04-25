NEW YORK (AP) — Even though "Fixer Upper" has come to an end, Joanna Gaines is still going strong.

The designing half of the just-wrapped HGTV show is showcasing her cooking skills with the release of her "Magnolia Table" cookbook. She showcased tasty food made from the book's recipes at an intimate lunch in New York as hubby Chip cracked jokes and playfully teased his pregnant wife while prepping biscuits in front of guests.

The pair says the inspiration for her cookbook was creating meals in order to spend time with their four children.

Gaines says that while she's not slowing down, she's looking forward to some downtime when her fifth child is born in a few months.