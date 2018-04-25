WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts man has been convicted of manslaughter for the stabbing death 14 years ago of another man during a fight.

Robin Calzado was charged with first-degree murder in the 2004 death in Fitchburg of 31-year-old Frederick Martinez, but was convicted by a jury Tuesday of the lesser charge.

He faces up to 20 years in prison at sentencing May 1.

Prosecutors say the 38-year-old Calzado chased Martinez down the street and stabbed him because Martinez owed him money.

Calzado in his own defense testified that Martinez was the aggressor, grabbed a knife Calzado used for fishing, and was stabbed unintentionally during the struggle.

Calzado, formerly of Leominster, was indicted in 2004 but fled to the Dominican Republic where he served an 8-year prison sentence for robbery. He was extradited in 2016.