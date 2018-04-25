GUJRAT, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistani authorities have exhumed the body of a woman who police suspect was killed by her father and uncle for refusing an arranged marriage.

Sana Cheema, a 25-year-old woman of Pakistani origin who had Italian citizenship, died April 18 in the city of Gujrat. The case came to light this week after friends shared posts about her death on social media, prompting police to investigate. The father and uncle have since been arrested.

The Italian Foreign Ministry says it is following the case through its embassy in Islamabad.

Nearly 1,000 women are killed every year in Pakistan in so-called "honor killings," in which relatives murder them for violating conservative norms on love, marriage and public behavior.