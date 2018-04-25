LONDON (AP) — The parents of a terminally ill British toddler say they will return to the Court of Appeal in hopes of winning the right to take him to Italy for treatment.

Justice Anthony Hayden on Tuesday rejected what he said was the final appeal by the parents of 23-month-old Alfie Evans, who suffers from a degenerative neurological condition that has left him in a "semi-vegetative state." But the parents received permission to file another legal challenge, and the case is set to be heard Wednesday.

The monthslong legal battle between Alfie's parents and his doctors has drawn interventions from Pope Francis and Italian authorities, who support the parents' desire to have their son treated at the Vatican's children's hospital.

Doctors from Alder Hey Children's Hospital in Liverpool say treatment is futile.