A rented van driven in a deadly rampage along a crowded sidewalk in Toronto is apparently the latest example of a driver using a vehicle as a weapon in recent years:

—Oct. 31, 2017: A Halloween attack on a bike path in New York kills eight and injures 11. Authorities say the driver, Sayfullo Saipov of Paterson, New Jersey, was inspired by the Islamic State group.

—Aug. 17, 2017: A rented van careens on Barcelona's crowded Las Ramblas promenade, killing 13 people. The next day, attackers drive a second vehicle to the boardwalk in the resort town of Cambrils, fatally injuring one person. Five attackers are shot to death. Islamic State claimed the group as its own.

—Aug. 12, 2017: A car slams into a crowd protesting a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, killing legal assistant Heather Heyer. The driver, James Alex Fields Jr., described as an admirer of Adolf Hitler and Nazi Germany, was photographed with white nationalist demonstrators before the deadly crash.

—June 19, 2017: A van is driven into a crowd of Muslim worshippers near two north London mosques after Ramadan prayers, killing one person and injuring nine. Authorities call it a terror attack aimed at Muslims and charge Darren Osborne, an unemployed man from Wales, with murder and attempted murder.

—April 7, 2017: A man drives a stolen beer truck into a crowd of afternoon shoppers outside the upmarket Ahlens store in Stockholm, killing four and injuring 15. An Uzbek man, Rakhmat Akilov, is later arrested and pleads guilty to terrorism.

—March 22, 2017: A man identified as Khalid Masood runs a rented SUV into pedestrians on London's Westminster Bridge, killing four. He fatally stabs a police officer on the grounds of Parliament before he is shot to death by other officers. Police say Masood was inspired by extremist ideology, but there's no evidence of direct links to the Islamic State group or al-Qaida.

—Jan. 20, 2017: A man with a history of mental problems and drug abuse drives into a street crowded with pedestrians in Melbourne, Australia, killing four people and injuring around 15. Police say the incident had no links to terrorism.

—Jan. 8, 2017: A Palestinian rams his truck into a crowd of Israeli soldiers at a popular Jerusalem tourist spot, killing four people and injuring 17.

—Dec. 19, 2016: A Tunisian runs a truck into a crowded Christmas market in Berlin, killing 12 and injuring dozens in an attack claimed by the Islamic State group. It was the first mass casualty attack by Islamic extremists on German soil. Driver Anis Amri is later killed by police in Italy after an international manhunt.

—Nov. 28, 2016: Somali-born Abdul Razak Ali Artan drives a car into a crowd of students at Ohio State University, then attacks bystanders with a knife before being shot to death by a police officer. Thirteen people are injured.

—July 14, 2016: A Tunisian residing in France plows a refrigerator truck through a crowd celebrating Bastille Day on the Mediterranean beachfront in Nice, killing 86. Attacker Mohamed Lahouaiej Bouhlel, who claimed allegiance to the Islamic State group, is killed by police.