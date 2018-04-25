Some of the deadliest mass killings in recent Canadian history:

—April 23, 2018: A man drives a white van for about a mile along a crowded Toronto sidewalk, killing 10 people and seriously injuring at least 13. Police have charged Alek Minassian. The motive remains unclear.

—Jan. 29, 2017: Six people are killed and eight injured in a shooting rampage at a Quebec City mosque. University student Alexandre Bissonnette, who had taken far-right political positions on social media, pleads guilty.

—Dec. 29, 2014: A man suspected of domestic violence shoots six adults and two young children to death at two different homes in Edmonton, Alberta. Phu Lam then kills himself in the restaurant where he worked.

—June 4, 2014: A man uses a semi-automatic rifle to kill three Royal Canadian Mounted Police officers and wound two others in Moncton, New Brunswick. The shooting by Justin Bourque is the deadliest attack on the RCMP since four officers were slain by a gunman in the western province of Alberta in 2005, an attack that remains the deadliest on Canadian police officers in 120 years.

—April 5, 1996: Angered by his wife's divorce action, Mark Chahal kills her and eight other members of her family in Vernon, British Columbia, before shooting himself.

—Sept. 18, 1992: A bomb kills nine strike-breaking workers at the Giant Yellowknife gold mine in the Northwest Territories.

—Dec. 6, 1989: A man with a semi-automatic rifle storms into an engineering classroom at the Ecole Polytechnique in Montreal, asks men to leave and then kills 14 women before turning the gun on himself. Gunman Marc Lepine said he was "fighting against feminists" he blamed for his troubles.

—Sept. 1, 1972: An arson attack on a downtown Montreal night club kills 37 people and injures 64. Gasoline was spread on the stairway of the Blue Bird Cafe and then ignited, but most of the deaths occurred in the Wagon Wheel country-western bar upstairs. Three men who had been denied entry for drunkenness were sentenced to life in prison.