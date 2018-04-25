NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The co-owner of a Colorado crane company where the suspect in a deadly shooting at a Nashville restaurant once worked said she'd urged federal officials to keep him in custody after he was arrested at the White House last year.

Twenty-nine-year-old Travis Reinking is accused of opening fire Sunday outside a Waffle House with an AR-15 rifle and then storming the restaurant. Four people were killed and four others were wounded.

But Reinking had exhibited erratic behavior for years before the shooting. Darlene Sustrich co-owns a Colorado crane company where Reinking once worked and said they got a call from the FBI after he allegedly tried to jump the White House fence last July.

She says she told the FBI to hold on to him if they could and help him.