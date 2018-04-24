PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona policymakers have not agreed on how to increase teacher pay or education funding ahead of a statewide walkout this week.

GOP state Rep. Noel Campbell offered a plan Tuesday for a sales tax increase that he said would generate $1 billion a year.

The relative novelty of a Republican calling for a sales tax increase in this conservative state contrasts with Democrats warning against any such hike.

They raised concerns about rural towns that already have high rates and called for funding from new revenue streams, such as reversing tax cuts.

Ducey has proposed increasing teacher pay 20 percent. Republicans who control the state Legislature are concerned about the rosy revenue projections he's using to cover the raises. They will cost $650 million by 2020.