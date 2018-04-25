WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on the first state dinner of the Trump administration (all times local):

7:50 p.m.

Melania Trump has chosen Chanel for the White House state dinner honoring the French president.

The first lady wore a full-length silver gown Tuesday night as she emerged from the White House to greet the French president and his wife. The White House said it was a black Chantilly lace Chanel haute couture gown, hand-painted with silver and embroidered with crystal and sequins.

French first lady Brigitte Macron wore a cream full-length gown with long sleeves and gold details.

President Donald Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron both wore black tuxedos.

___

7:25 p.m.

President Donald Trump has welcomed French President Emmanuel Macron to the administration's first state dinner.

Macron and his wife, Brigitte, arrived at the White House as a light rain fell Tuesday evening.

Trump and his wife, Melania, exchanged hugs and air kisses with the Macrons before going inside the White House for the festivities. About 130 guests have been invited.

Macron opened a three-day state visit to the U.S. on Monday.

The French leader is scheduled to deliver an address to a joint session of Congress on Wednesday.

___

6:40 p.m.

Guests are arriving for the White House state dinner honoring the French president.

It's the first state dinner of President Donald Trump's administration.

Among those who have already arrived are Vice President Mike Pence, Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts, former Secretary of State Henry Kissinger, Apple CEO Tim Cook and two Winter Olympians who flashed medals on their way into the pre-dinner reception Tuesday.

The 94-year-old Kissinger caused a little scare when he stumbled while walking past the media.

Several Cabinet secretaries have also arrived, including Defense Secretary Jim Mattis, Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross and CIA Director Mike Pompeo, who is awaiting Senate confirmation to become Trump's new secretary of state.

___

6:30 p.m.

The White House has some extra help in the kitchen for the state dinner honoring the president of France.

Former National Security Council spokesman Michael Anton is lending his skills to the occasion Tuesday night.

Anton is known for being particularly talented in the kitchen. In fact, White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders cited his "amazing chef" skills in a statement earlier this month on his departure. The White House is serving rack of lamb for the main course.

Anton resigned from the White House just before new national security adviser John Bolton came on board.

He is now a writer and lecturer at Hillsdale College.

___

5:30 p.m.

Melania Trump is embracing her moment in the spotlight for the French president's state visit.

She traded in her usual dark sunglasses for a white wide-brimmed hat that quickly became a trending topic on social media. She has thrown herself into planning the state dinner for President Emmanuel Macron and his wife, Brigitte. All eyes will be on the former model again Tuesday when she steps out in a designer gown to greet the Macrons as they arrive for dinner.

Seeing the gown is typically the highlight of a state dinner. But for once, it may pale in comparison to the hat.

The hat bobbed up and down across the bottom of TV screens as the first lady took her seat for the president's news conference with Macron.