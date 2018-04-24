At least three people, including two police officers, have been wounded in a shooting at a Home Depot store in Dallas.
The suspected gunman is believed to have fled into the woods behind the shop, according to reports, followed by an officer with a police search dog.
The male and a female police officer are in a critical condition, Dallas police said, and a third person, believed to be a security guard, was also injured.
The officers were helping an off-duty officer working as a security guard to arrest someone when the shooter opened fire about 4.30pm, local media said.
Police said the third person shot was a "civilian".
Helicopter video shows officers searching for the suspect in a nearby creek.
"Please pray for our officers and their families," Dallas police tweeted.
One person has been taken to Presbyterian Hospital in Dallas, a hospital spokesperson said.