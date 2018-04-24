At least three people, including two police officers, have been wounded in a shooting at a Home Depot store in Dallas.

The suspected gunman is believed to have fled into the woods behind the shop, according to reports, followed by an officer with a police search dog.

We can confirm that two @DallasPD officers have been shot and critically wounded. We will provide updates as we get them. Please pray for our officers and their families. — Dallas Police Dept (@DallasPD) April 24, 2018

The male and a female police officer are in a critical condition, Dallas police said, and a third person, believed to be a security guard, was also injured.

The officers were helping an off-duty officer working as a security guard to arrest someone when the shooter opened fire about 4.30pm, local media said.

VIDEO: armored vehicles and @DallasPD cruisers heading to scene of officer involved shooting at Home Depot in NE Dallas. @wfaa pic.twitter.com/h6SqbXEkS5 — Matt Howerton (@HowertonNews) April 24, 2018

Police said the third person shot was a "civilian".

A civilian was also shot in this incident. The condition of the civilian is unknown at this time. — Dallas Police Dept (@DallasPD) April 24, 2018

Helicopter video shows officers searching for the suspect in a nearby creek.

"Please pray for our officers and their families," Dallas police tweeted.

One person has been taken to Presbyterian Hospital in Dallas, a hospital spokesperson said.