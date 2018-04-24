LOS ANGELES (AP) — Thousands of Armenian-Americans took to the streets of Los Angeles on Tuesday to commemorate the deaths of an estimated 1.5 million Armenians under the Ottoman Empire a century ago.

The demonstrations came hours after Armenian Prime Minister Serzh Sargsyan resigned following 10 days of large anti-government protests in that country.

Marchers in Los Angeles are demanding that the 1.5 million deaths starting in 1915 be recognized by Turkey as genocide. A separate protest was planned outside the Turkish Consulate in Los Angeles.

Although Armenians and many historians consider it to be genocide, Turkey — successor of the Ottoman Empire — contends those who died were victims of civil war and unrest.

Advertisement

Los Angeles demonstrators waving Armenian and American flags carried signs that read "1915 never again" and "Turkish denial must end."

"We're here to commemorate what happened and remember the victims but also to send a message to the Turkish government," said Dickran Khodanian, an organizer with the Armenian National Committee of America.

Marie Keshishian, an 18-year-old student at Glendale College, said all four of her great-great grandparents were killed in the genocide and that she was marching in their honor.

"I'm out here today to march for justice, to march for recognition, to march for the people — my ancestors, my great-great grandparents who lost their lives ... to hopefully get more people to recognize and accept that there was a genocide," Keshishian said.

Andrew Antaramian, a 32-year-old Pasadena attorney, said his ancestors were able to flee Armenia safely and that he joins in the marches every year.

"It's important to always commemorate what our ancestors have gone through because if this is not going to occur again, we have to remind the world what our people went through," he said.

Kim Kardashian West, one of the most famous Armenian-Americans in the U.S., tweeted an old photo of herself in Armenia and praised global demonstrations calling for the genocide to be recognized.

"It's so inspiring to see all Armenians united in peaceful protests making a difference," she said. "It's a historic day for Armenia."