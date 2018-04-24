NEW YORK (AP) — Graduate teaching and research assistants at Columbia University have walked off the job to try to pressure the university to recognize their decision to unionize.

The graduate students set up a picket line outside the main campus administration building Tuesday. They say their strike will last one week.

Teaching and research assistants at Columbia voted overwhelmingly in 2016 for representation by the United Auto Workers. The university said in January that it would not bargain with the graduate students.

Provost John Coatsworth said the university would instead ask a federal appeals court to rule on whether student assistants are workers with the right to collective bargaining.

Columbia administrators did not immediately comment on the strike.

The last day of classes at Columbia is April 30. Finals start May 4.