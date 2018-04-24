BOSTON (AP) — The estranged husband of former Massachusetts Senate President Stan Rosenberg pleaded not guilty Monday to charges that he sexually assaulted or harassed several men.

Bryon Hefner, 30, was released on personal recognizance after making his first court appearance since being indicted by a grand jury last month.

He was ordered to stay away from the alleged victims and from the Statehouse, where Rosenberg has been a lawmaker for more than 30 years and served as the Senate leader for almost three years before stepping aside in December amid the allegations against Hefner.

Hefner answered not guilty to 10 counts of sexual assault, distributing nude photos without consent and criminal lewdness.

His lawyer, Tracy Miner, distributed a brief statement saying Hefner was looking forward to defending himself in court, "where accusers cannot remain anonymous and must face cross-examination."

"Unfortunately, (Hefner) has already been pilloried in the press for political purposes, having never had a trial," wrote Miner, who referred to her client in the statement as "Mr. Hefner Rosenberg."

Rosenberg, a 68-year-old Amherst Democrat, confirmed reports earlier this year that he and Hefner had separated and that his estranged husband had entered treatment for alcohol dependence.

The Senate Ethics Committee hired an independent investigator to determine if Rosenberg — who has not been accused of wrongdoing — violated any Senate rules in connection with the allegations against Hefner. The probe is ongoing.

In announcing the indictments, Suffolk District Attorney Dan Conley said the investigation had "revealed a disturbing pattern of conduct that was not only inappropriate but criminal."

Conley, who investigated the case along with state Attorney General Maura Healey, said the fact that many of the parties in the case work in politics and government made it especially difficult for alleged victims to come forward.