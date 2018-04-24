PARIS (AP) — A digital gallery in Paris is making art an immersive experience for visitors who can walk into and over paintings projected around a warehouse.

The Atelier des Lumieres, or Studio of Lights, opened this month with an inaugural exhibit featuring Austrian painter Gustav Klimt's work not hanging on walls, but lighting up floors, ceilings and walls in a colorful, 35-minute moving sequence.

Gallery director Michael Couzigou says: "We use photos scanned in high definition to make this digital exhibition a universe of music and sound."

The show, set to classical music, attracted 60,000 visitors in its first 10 days.

Organizers say the gallery is the biggest of its kind in the world. It has 140 fixed video projectors installed across the 3,300-square-meter (35,521-square-foot) space.