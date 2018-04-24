BERLIN (AP) — Lawyers for the main defendant in a high-profile neo-Nazi murder trial in Germany have begun their closing arguments — five years after proceedings opened.

Beate Zschaepe, the only known survivor of the far-right National Socialist Underground group, is accused of taking part in 10 killings, two bomb attacks and several bank robberies.

The 43-year-old's lawyers told the Munich regional court Tuesday that their client didn't have an equal role in the killings committed by two deceased members of the group.

Prosecutors want life imprisonment for Zschaepe and lesser sentences for four defendants accused of helping the group. They, and lawyers representing some of the victims, finished their closing arguments in February.

Advertisement

The trial, which was drawn out by regular delaying motions by the defendants, is expected to conclude within weeks.