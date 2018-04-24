LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Theresa May has helped unveil a statue of women's rights campaigner Millicent Fawcett outside Britain's Parliament. Fawcett is the first woman to be commemorated there alongside 11 statues of men including Nelson Mandela and Winston Churchill.

Fawcett was a key campaigner in the movement that secured women over 30 the right to vote in 1918. She lived to see women get the same voting rights as men 10 years later, dying in 1929 aged 82.

The statue by artist Gillian Wearing shows the campaigner holding a banner proclaiming "Courage calls to courage everywhere," a phrase from one of her speeches.

May said Tuesday that "history has many authors ... but few of us can claim to have made an impact as significant and lasting as Dame Millicent."